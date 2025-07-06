Death toll rises as desperate search for Texas flash flood survivors continues Search-and-rescue operations are expected to continue Sunday as the death toll continues to rise from Friday's flash flooding in central Texas, with authorities confirming at least 50 deaths so far, 15 of those children. Among the missing are girls from a Christian summer camp located on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Correspondent Jason Allen reports from Hunt, Texas, and talks with witnesses to the raging floodwaters.