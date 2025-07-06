Sabrina Carpenter on the biggest misperceptions about her "Manchild," the new single from Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album "Man's Best Friend," debuted last month at #1. It's the latest milestone for the singer-songwriter, whose road to superstardom exploded, in part, because of COVID. Carpenter talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her "Short n' Sweet" tour; the advice her mother gave her; and how she deals with pressure (caffeine helps). [An earlier version of this story originally aired October 6, 2024.]