From the archives: "Jaws" blamed for tourist slump at North Carolina beach The Steven Spielberg film "Jaws" was doing gangbusters business in theaters once it opened in the summer of 1975, prompting fears of shark attacks among moviegoers – and terror among beach community tourist bureaus, which were convinced the blockbuster thriller was dissuading seasonal visitors from the shore, as reported by CBS News' Bernard Goldberg. (Originally broadcast Aug. 7, 1975.)