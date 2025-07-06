Inside "Jaws": Making the film classic Fifty years ago, a monumental movie premiered that forever changed Hollywood: Steve Spielberg's "Jaws," adapted from Peter Benchley's bestselling novel, which became the highest-grossing film of its time. Richard Dreyfuss returned to Martha's Vineyard, which hosted the film production in 1974, and talked with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the notoriously difficult shoot that nonetheless birthed a blockbuster. Mankiewicz also talks with actress Lorraine Gary and screenwriter Carl Gottlieb about their experiences working with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and a young director making his first big-budget studio film.