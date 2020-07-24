This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 26)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Invasion! The threat from Asian giant hornets

They can grow as large as two-and-a-half inches and can slaughter a colony of thousands of honeybees in a matter of hours. And their sting? It's one the most painful known to humankind. Vespa mandarinia, dubbed by The New York Times as "murder hornets," are the nation's latest invasive species, and correspondent Luke Burbank talks with entomologists and beekeepers about the threats these insects pose and what's being done to keep them from establishing themselves in the United States.

POLITICS: The state of our union during COVID-19

1968 was a year that saw America tested over issues of race and war. In 2020, the country is being tested over issues of race and the pandemic. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with noted political figures and writers – former Secretary of State Colin Powell, Senator Tom Daschle, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writers Kathleen Parker and Anna Quindlen – about government dysfunction; the dangers of the Twitterverse; and the leadership needed to unite these United States.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer. CBS News

BUSINESS: Danny Meyer

Danny Meyer is one of New York City's most successful and influential restaurateurs. In mid-March he closed all 20 of his restaurants and laid off nearly 2,100 employees. Meyer, and his top executive, Chip Wade, president of the Union Square Hospitality Group, tell correspondent Martha Teichner how they plan to rebuild their business – and how the entire restaurant industry must evolve – in order to survive not only the pandemic, but a changing economy and changing tastes.

Federal officers use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Noah Berger/AP

PROTESTS: On the ground in Portland

In addition to tear gas, there has been more than a whiff of politics in the air as armed men in camouflage have filled the streets of Portland, Oregon, setting off a pandemic of confusion and outrage. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks into the Department of Homeland Security's Border Patrol agents (who usually go after drug smugglers along the southwest border), who have been confronting and detaining protestors. Current and former government officials discuss what some decry as a "rogue police force."

Enforcing social distancing at a restroom. CBS News

BREAK: Restrooms

As COVID becomes a fixture of life, new thought is being given to another fixture – the public restroom – and how to maintain social distancing in the most private of public places. Richard Schlesinger reports.

"Margaritaville" singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. CBS News

MUSIC: Jimmy Buffett: "Everybody needs to take a little breath"

The "Margaritaville" singer who's provided a summer soundtrack for decades, and who has a new album out ("Life on the Flip Side"), has cancelled his annual summer tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the dour news and shuttered concert scene, Jimmy Buffett is one to turn lemons into lemonade, by performing online concerts for first responders. Correspondent Tracy Smith catches up with the singer about making music that meets the challenge of the times.

You can stream Jimmy Buffett's latest album "Life on the Flip Side" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: We're still in March, right?

The calendar may claim it's July, but the comedian isn't buying it.

LIFE: Without water

The simple act of hand-washing became the first line of defense against the spread of the coronavirus. But millions of Americans have had to live through this pandemic with no safe running water, or even plumbing, in their homes. Correspondent Lee Cowan examines the lives of 21st century Americans with no easy access to water.

BOOKS: New York Times bestseller lists

"Sunday Morning" recaps this week's bestselling fiction and non-fiction titles, courtesy of The New York Times.

BETWEEN THE LINES: The New Yorker Cartoons

For some 95 years, cartoons in The New Yorker magazine have captured the spirit of their times. This time is no exception. "Sunday Morning" presents a recent sampling.

