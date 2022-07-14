This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 17)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Studying the causes and effects of long COVID

More than two years into the pandemic, researchers still have few answers about why as many as 1-in-5 adults infected with COVID have experienced a symptom suggestive of long-term effects. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook talks with doctors looking at ways to diagnose and treat patients with long-COVID; and with patients who are striving to get back to their pre-COVID health.

ART: The geometry of abstraction by artist Sean Scully

Colorful grids and stripes woven together represent the signature style of the celebrated artist Sean Scully, who is the subject of a career retrospective at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Correspondent Serena Altschul talks with the 77-year-old Scully about his inspirations, from the post-impressionism of Van Gogh to the exotic geometry of mosaics in Morocco.

MUSIC: The B-52s: We "never set out to change people's lives, but it happens that way."

Keith Strickland, Kate Pierson and Fred Schneider, along with brother and sister Ricky and Cindy Wilson, were friends in Athens, Ga. Their hobby – playing music together – exploded into a career, as the band The B-52s. Since the late 1970s, the group has inspired such musicians as Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl. But the death of Ricky Wilson almost ended the band for good. Ahead of their farewell tour, the surviving members catch up with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh.

To watch The B-52s perform their 1989 hit "Love Shack," click on the video player below:

POLITICS: Gabby Giffords on moving forwards

When Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot in the head by a gunman in 2011, she began a path towards recovery that is ongoing, as she struggles with a brain disorder known as aphasia. Her improbable and inspiring journey, as both a victim and an advocate for gun legislation, is captured in a new documentary, "Gabby Giffords: Won't Back Down." Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with Giffords and her husband, Senator Mark Kelly, and with filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen, about her resilience, her musicality, and her optimism that our country's plague of gun violence can be addressed.

To watch a trailer for "Gabby Giffords: Won't Back Down" click on the video player below:

POSTCARD FROM JAPAN: This Tokyo café serves an antidote to writer's block

Procrastination is not on the menu at Tokyo's Manuscript Café, whose only customers are writers and other creatives trying to finish their books and other projects by deadline, thanks to the gentle nudging of the café's proprietor and all the coffee you can drink. Correspondent Liz Palmer reports.

HARTMAN: Good neighbors



MOVIES: Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward: "The Last Movie Stars"

Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward were that rarity: a happily-married Hollywood couple. But the story of their life together was partly myth, as explored in the new HBO Max docuseries, "The Last Movie Stars." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with actor Ethan Hawke, the series' director, and with Paul and Joanne's daughter, Clea Newman, about how the couple's seemingly perfect life had its share of turbulence off-screen, and what made the couple's stardom and marriage unique.

To watch a trailer for "The Last Movie Stars" click on the video player below:

MEDAL OF HONOR: A Vietnam veteran's epic poem of war

Soldiers often write memoirs about their time in combat. One Medal of Honor recipient, retired Green Beret John Duffy, has written an epic poem about one of the biggest battles of the Vietnam War. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Duffy about "The Battle for 'Charlie.'"

BOOKS: Jason Reynolds on young readers and the stories they share

Jason Reynolds, the prolific and bestselling author of young people's literature, uses his own childhood experiences to encourage kids to use their imagination to tell their stories. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley talks with Reynolds about writing stories, and the complicated conversations they can evoke.

