This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 19)

GUEST HOST: Mo Rocca
COVER STORY: Caring letters
Kevin Hines is a walking miracle, having jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge and survived. But what might have kept him from jumping at all could have been something as simple as getting a letter in the mail. A long-forgotten yet simple idea is now finding success as a tool for suicide prevention. Lee Cowan reports.
YOU ARE NOT ALONE
If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.
For more info:
- kevinhinesstory.com
- The Kevin & Margaret Hines Foundation
- Ursula Whiteside, University of Washington School of Medicine
- Now Matters Now
- Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Deterrent Net Project
- Jerome Motto papers, UCSF Archives & Special Collections, at the University of California, San Francisco Library
- The best way to save people from suicide (Huffington Post)
- myfirstlink.org
- Zero Suicide
ALMANAC: Neon
ART: Monet
Claude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters to stand astride two art movements: Impressionism in the 19th century, and the modern art age of the 20th. Barry Petersen visits the Denver Art Museum, which is currently staging the country's largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades, and talks with curators at the Art Institute of Chicago, about the artist's fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work.
For more info:
- Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, at the Denver Art Museum (through February 2)
- Ticket info
- Exhibition Catalogue: "Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature"
- Monet and Chicago, at the Art Institute of Chicago (May 10-September 7)
- Ticket info
MILITARY: The story behind a ship's name
David Martin reports.
FOOD: Dumplings
For Chinese families around the world, especially now as Chinese New Year celebrations begin, dumplings are an everyday staple. Kelefa Sanneh digs in to some families' long-held traditions involving this delicious Chinese food that can serve as breakfast, lunch or dinner, appetizer or snack.
For more info:
- Lei Ping, assistant professor of China Studies, The New School, New York City
- Tim Ho Wan Dim Sum Restaurants
- Wen Zhou, 3.1 Phillip Lim
"MOBITUARIES": The art of obituary writing
This week's episode of the popular podcast, recorded at appearances in Asbury Park, N.J., and Fairfield, Conn., features Mo Rocca talking with legendary New York Times obituary writer Margalit Fox about the dramatic sweep of obituaries and of recounting lives well-lived.
MOVIES: Laura Dern
The actress, who this week received her third Academy Award nomination for her performance in the Noah Baumbach drama, "Marriage Story," also currently stars in Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women." Dern talks with correspondent Tracy Smith.
For more info:
- "Marriage Story" in theatres and on Netflix
- "Little Women" in theatres
MUSIC: Mumford & Sons
Mumford & Sons are one of music's most unlikely success stories. The British group broke through with a banjo-driven folk/rock sound that, Rolling Stone wrote, was "like a horse and buggy designed in a Tesla factory." With the recent release of "Delta," their third straight #1 album, they are indisputably among the biggest bands of the past decade. Anthony Mason reports.
You can stream the Mumford & Sons album "Delta" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
For more info:
- Mumford & Sons
- "Delta" by Mumford & Sons (Gentlemen of the Road/Island/Glassnote) is available on CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Vinyl, (Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify)
OPINION: Premature births
Chances are you know someone who was born prematurely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of preterm births is going up. Last year, one in 10 American babies was born before 37 weeks gestation. Author Sarah DiGregorio talks about one of the biggest public health threats facing this country.
For more info:
- "Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human" by Sarah DiGregorio (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon
- sarahdigregorio.com
CALENDAR: Week of January 20
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Mo Rocca reports.
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
NATURE UP CLOSE: Bison in winter
With many of their natural predators extinct, the bison in Yellowstone National Park are subject to man-made options to controlling their population, including reintroducing them to other areas.
TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 17) - Coming soon
Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.
