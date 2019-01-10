This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 13)

COVER STORY: The Green Book

Racism was a chilling fact of life that, in 1936, inspired "The Negro Motorist Green Book," a guide to businesses that welcomed African American travelers who faced being turned away or threatened in the era of segregation. Martha Teichner talks with cultural historian Candacy Taylor about the importance of this guide to safe travels in the Jim Crow South.

ART: Damien Hirst

After four decades creating one outlandish artwork after another, Damien Hirst is no longer a young man, but the rebellious artist who once revelled in creating outrageous pieces of art has somehow found a kind of beauty in that, too. Tracy Smith reports.

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan with correspondent Tony Dokoupil. CBS News

MOVIES: M. Night Shyamalan

"Glass," the latest psychological thriller from the director of "The Sixth Sense," features characters from his previous films "Unbreakable" and "Split," in the conclusion of an unexpected trilogy. Tony Dokoupil talks with M. Night Shyamalan, who is at peace with the plot twists of his own life.



To watch a trailer for "Glass" click on the video player below:

Pointe aux Canons Lighthouse on Saint Pierre Island. CBS News

ISLAND-HOPPING: A bit of France closer to home

They may appear on the map to be a part of Canada. But for more than a century, the tiny islands of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off Newfoundland, passed back and forth between French and British control until, finally, the islands became permanently French. Conor Knighton visits the islands that were originally made wealthy by cod fishing (and later profited off of American Prohibition), and which today are experiencing a tourism boom among Americans seeking an authentic taste of France on the western shores of the Atlantic.

HARTMAN: Premonition



MUSIC: Carole King

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway this week. Gayle King sits down with Carole King on the set of the hit show to discover if the legendary singer-songwriter's life is still "beautiful."

Luke Burbank's yellow Lab, Rudy, who can win conflicts by using a gambit called "that adorable face." Luke Burbank

OPINION: My dog Rudy

In honor of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, who recently became a surprise social media star, "Sunday Morning" contributor Luke Burbank introduces us to another yellow Lab, five-year-old Rudy.

Stella Parks' Key Lime Pie. CBS News

FOOD: Key Lime Pie

Like everything in the Florida Keys, Key Lime Pie goes down easy. But there's something a little harder for locals to swallow: a new cookbook says this beloved dessert doesn't hail from Florida. Nancy Giles talks with pastry chef Stella Parks (whose book, "Bravetart," claims that the dessert originated in New York City), and with Key West locals (who offer their own tart opinions on the beloved dish's birthplace).

RECIPE: Aunt Sally's Original Key Lime Pie, from the Curry Mansion Inn

RECIPE: Stella Parks' Magic Key Lime Pie

BY THE NUMBERS: Government shutdown



CALENDAR: Week of January 14

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

Videographer Carl Mrozek on the deer population whose rare genetic variation has created a way into human hearts and myths. Carl Mrozek





NATURE UP CLOSE: White deer



