This week on "Sunday Morning" (January 13)

COVER STORY: The Green Book
Racism was a chilling fact of life that, in 1936, inspired "The Negro Motorist Green Book," a guide to businesses that welcomed African American travelers who faced being turned away or threatened in the era of segregation. Martha Teichner talks with cultural historian Candacy Taylor about the importance of this guide to safe travels in the Jim Crow South.
ALMANAC: TBD
ART: Damien Hirst
After four decades creating one outlandish artwork after another, Damien Hirst is no longer a young man, but the rebellious artist who once revelled in creating outrageous pieces of art has somehow found a kind of beauty in that, too. Tracy Smith reports.
MOVIES: M. Night Shyamalan
"Glass," the latest psychological thriller from the director of "The Sixth Sense," features characters from his previous films "Unbreakable" and "Split," in the conclusion of an unexpected trilogy. Tony Dokoupil talks with M. Night Shyamalan, who is at peace with the plot twists of his own life.
To watch a trailer for "Glass" click on the video player below:
ISLAND-HOPPING: A bit of France closer to home
They may appear on the map to be a part of Canada. But for more than a century, the tiny islands of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off Newfoundland, passed back and forth between French and British control until, finally, the islands became permanently French. Conor Knighton visits the islands that were originally made wealthy by cod fishing (and later profited off of American Prohibition), and which today are experiencing a tourism boom among Americans seeking an authentic taste of France on the western shores of the Atlantic.
HARTMAN: Premonition
MUSIC: Carole King
"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway this week. Gayle King sits down with Carole King on the set of the hit show to discover if the legendary singer-songwriter's life is still "beautiful."
OPINION: My dog Rudy
In honor of former President George H.W. Bush's service dog, Sully, who recently became a surprise social media star, "Sunday Morning" contributor Luke Burbank introduces us to another yellow Lab, five-year-old Rudy.
FOOD: Key Lime Pie
Like everything in the Florida Keys, Key Lime Pie goes down easy. But there's something a little harder for locals to swallow: a new cookbook says this beloved dessert doesn't hail from Florida. Nancy Giles talks with pastry chef Stella Parks (whose book, "Bravetart," claims that the dessert originated in New York City), and with Key West locals (who offer their own tart opinions on the beloved dish's birthplace).
RECIPE: Aunt Sally's Original Key Lime Pie, from the Curry Mansion Inn
RECIPE: Stella Parks' Magic Key Lime Pie
BY THE NUMBERS: Government shutdown
CALENDAR: Week of January 14
"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVE:
NATURE UP CLOSE: White deer
