This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 2)

Bill Gates discusses the first volume of his autobiography, "Source Code." CBS News

COVER STORY: How Bill Gates knew he was different

The Harvard dropout who became a billionaire in his 30s, Bill Gates revolutionized the computer industry and, later, the world of philanthropy. Now he has been looking back at his childhood, with the first of a three-part autobiography fittingly titled "Source Code." He discusses his rebelliousness and competitiveness with correspondent Lee Cowan, and talks about how, growing up, he viewed nearly everything through the prism of mathematics.

ALMANAC: February 2

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

What time is it? Viewers take in Christian Marclay's "The Clock." © Christian Marclay. Courtesy Paula Cooper Gallery, New York

ARTS: Making time for Christian Marclay's "The Clock"

Multimedia artist Christian Marclay became a contemporary art superstar with "The Clock," his 24-hour film comprised of scenes from movies and TV that track the viewer's own experience of time, minute by minute. He talks with correspondent Conor Knighton about his cinematic timepiece (currently screening at New York's Museum of Modern Art), and about his early years experimenting with "turntablism" in New York's underground DJ scene.

"Christian Marclay: The Clock" is screening at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City through February 17

Images © Christian Marclay. Courtesy Paula Cooper Gallery, New York, including photos by Ana Nass, Fred de Vos and Phillin Phlash

Christian Marclay, Paula Cooper Gallery

White Cube: Christian Marclay

The Babel Table is an instrument that uses compressed air to create sounds via bowls, vibrating membranes and latex. CBS News

MUSIC: New sounds: Check out these new musical instruments

The standard configuration of the symphony orchestra has remained mostly unchanged for the past century. But innovative artists continue to design new instruments to create sounds never before heard. Correspondent David Pogue attended the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition at Georgia Institute of Technology, where groundbreaking acoustic and electronic instruments were demonstrated.

Music industry legend Suzanne de Passe. CBS News

MUSIC: The pioneering Suzanne de Passe

Suzanne de Passe is a giant in the music and entertainment industry – a trailblazing record executive who helped Motown find such talent as the Jackson 5, the Commodores, and Rick James; an Oscar-nominated screenwriter (for "Lady Sings the Blues"); and a producer of the classic miniseries "Lonesome Dove." And at 78, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee tells correspondent Michelle Miller that she is still listening to her ear, and her gut, to find new stories to tell.

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Marianne Faithfull on the hard road to becoming a legend | Watch Video

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, who was part of the 1960s British Invasion with her hit single "As Tears Go By," and who was a muse to Mick Jagger, died on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at age 78. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired May 3, 2009, she talked with Anthony Mason about surviving sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll; her daring comeback album, 1979's critically-acclaimed "Broken English"; and her penchant for being "very overenthusiastically eager for life."

A 1939 BMW 328 participates in the 1000 Miglia road race. CBS News

SPORTS: Italy's 1000 Miglia road race, where the car is the star

Enzo Ferrari called the Mille Miglia, a thousand-mile auto race from Brescia, Italy, to Rome and back, "the most beautiful race in the world." And it's not just the scenery that's beautiful; it's also the vintage automobiles that are entered. This past year, more than 400 classic vehicles, restored and certified, were accepted. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with drivers participating in what may be the world's largest motor sport event and classic car show all in one.

Actor, writer and director Jesse Eisenberg ("A Real Pain"), with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

MOVIES: Jesse Eisenberg on the bitter and sweet of "A Real Pain"

Actor-writer-director Jesse Eisenberg's latest film, "A Real Pain" (a poignant comic-drama co-starring Kieran Culkin), earned him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Eisenberg about the origins of his story, about cousins visiting Poland and the home of their late grandmother, a Holocaust survivor; his difficulty with enjoying success; and how he found happiness far from the movie industry.

To watch a trailer for "A Real Pain," click on the video player below:

HEALTH: Bird flu

Martha Teichner reports.



COMMENTARY: Corky's Lee's quest for "photographic Justice"

Corky Lee (1947-2021) was a Chinese-American activist and a self-taught photojournalist, who chose a camera as his tool for social change. His brother, John Lee, looks back on a life chronicling the Asian communities of America, fighting for Corky's deeply-held belief that America was best when it practiced diversity, equity and inclusion of all its peoples and communities.

