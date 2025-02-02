Italy's 1000 Miglia road race, where the car is the star Enzo Ferrari called the Mille Miglia, a thousand-mile auto race from Brescia, Italy, to Rome and back, "the most beautiful race in the world." And it's not just the scenery that's beautiful; it's also the vintage automobiles that are entered. This past year, more than 400 classic vehicles, restored and certified, were accepted. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with drivers participating in what may be the world's largest motor sport event and classic car show all in one.