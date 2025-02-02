The deadliest week in U.S. aviation since Nov. 2001 On Friday night, a small medical jet carrying a young girl who'd just completed treatment at Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia was going home to Mexico when something went terribly wrong right after takeoff. The crash of the Learjet 55, which destroyed cars and starting buildings ablaze, came just days after the horrifying mid-air collision of an Army Blackhawk helicopter with an American Airlines regional jet over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C. Correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on a week that brought an unparalleled period of aviation safety in the United States to an end.