Corky Lee's quest for "photographic justice" Corky Lee (1947-2021) was a Chinese-American activist and a self-taught photojournalist, who chose a camera as his tool for social change. His brother, John Lee, looks back on a life chronicling the Asian communities of America, fighting for Corky's deeply-held belief that America was at its best when it practiced diversity, equity and inclusion of all its peoples and communities.