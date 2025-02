Making time for Christian Marclay's "The Clock" Multimedia artist Christian Marclay became a contemporary art superstar with "The Clock," his 24-hour film comprised of scenes from movies and TV that track the viewer's own experience of time, minute by minute. He talks with correspondent Conor Knighton about his cinematic timepiece (currently screening at New York's Museum of Modern Art), and about his early years experimenting with "turntablism" in New York's underground DJ scene.