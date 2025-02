The impact from bird flu spreads After H5N1, the current strain of bird flu, reached the United States in 2022, more than 148 million chickens, turkeys and other farm birds have been euthanized. Since last year, when the virus jumped from poultry and wild birds to mammals, the number of human cases rose to 67, with one death. Correspondent Martha Teichner looks at the outbreak's potential impacts on humans, the poultry industry, egg prices, and U.S. exports.