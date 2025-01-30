From the archives: Marianne Faithfull on the hard road to becoming a legend Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull, who was part of the 1960s British Invasion with her hit single "As Tears Go By," and who was a muse to Mick Jagger, died on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at age 78. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired May 3, 2009, she talked with Anthony Mason about surviving sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll; her daring comeback album, 1979's critically-acclaimed "Broken English"; and her penchant for being "very overenthusiastically eager for life."