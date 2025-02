Music industry legend Suzanne de Passe Suzanne de Passe is a giant in the music and entertainment industry – a trailblazing record executive who helped Motown find such talent as the Jackson 5, the Commodores, and Rick James; an Oscar-nominated screenwriter (for "Lady Sings the Blues"); and a producer of the classic miniseries "Lonesome Dove." And at 78, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee tells correspondent Michelle Miller that she is still listening to her ear, and her gut, to find new stories to tell.