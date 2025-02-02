Jesse Eisenberg on the bitter and sweet of "A Real Pain" Actor-writer-director Jesse Eisenberg's latest film, "A Real Pain" (a poignant comic-drama co-starring Kieran Culkin), earned him an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Eisenberg about the origins of his story, about cousins visiting Poland and the home of their late grandmother, a Holocaust survivor; his difficulty with enjoying success; and how he found happiness far from the movie industry.