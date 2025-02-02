2/2: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan talks with Bill Gates about his new autobiography, “Source Code: My Beginnings.” Also: Tracy Smith interviews Oscar-nominee Jesse Eisenberg of “A Real Pain”; Seth Doane rides along with the famed 1000 Miglia vintage auto race in Italy; Michelle Miller profiles legendary Motown executive Suzanne de Passe; Conor Knighton visits the Museum of Modern Art installation of Christian Marclay’s 24-hour film, “The Clock”; and David Pogue attends the Guthman Musical Instrument Competition at Georgia Tech, where inventors demonstrate their new acoustic and electronic instruments.