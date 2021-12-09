This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 12)

Guest host: Lee Cowan

Kerry and Christopher Kennedy, two of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's children, talk about the possibility of parole for their father's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan. CBS News

COVER STORY: RFK's children speak on Sirhan Sirhan

For more than five decades the children of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy have wrestled with the idea of forgiveness, for the man who killed their father at L.A.'s Ambassador Hotel in 1968. But now, California's Parole Board has recommended that RFK's assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, now 77, be granted parole from his life sentence. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with some of the children of Kennedy who are divided on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should give Sirhan his freedom.

New Yorker Fran Lebowitz, with correspondent Mo Rocca. CBS News

SUNDAY PROFILE: Fran Lebowitz speaks her mind

Most writers write; Fran Lebowitz talks. The opinionated essayist and raconteur sits down with correspondent Mo Rocca to discuss the reaction of her parents to her outspoken manner; why she still smokes; and her thoughts on gay marriage.

'TIS THE SEASON: Answering letters to Sana Claus

For more than 90 years, letters from across the globe have found their way to the post office in Santa Claus, Indiana, where teams of elves keep up with the mail. Correspondent Nancy Giles reports.

Santa Claus, Ind.

Letters to Santa will be answered by Santa's Elves if received by December 18, 2021. Send your letter to:

Santa Claus

P.O. Box 1

Santa Claus, Ind. 47579

Correspondent Rita Braver with first lady Jill Biden at Camp David. CBS News

POLITICS: Jill Biden on being first lady

Correspondent Rita Braver visits with Dr. Jill Biden for a rare interview at Camp David, and travels with the first lady as she helps promote the administration's work. Braver also talks with President Joe Biden and the first lady about their life together, and joins them as they pay tribute to service members, and celebrate the holidays at the White House,

PASSAGE: In memoriam

An artist's rendition of the James Webb Space Telescope, which will be deployed a million miles from Earth to observe the furthest reaches of the universe. NASA

SCIENCE: The James Webb Space Telescope: Looking back towards the beginning of time

It's the most ambitious, complex space observatory ever built – 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, capable of seeing stars so distant, their light has been traveling for nearly 14 billion years. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope, an infrared observatory whose launch next week will usher in a new era in our understanding of the origin and evolution of the cosmos.

HARTMAN: The return of Secret Santa



"CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil with Maggie Gyllenhaal, director of the new film, "The Lost Daughter," at New York City's Film Forum. CBS News

MOVIES: Maggie Gyllenhaal in the director's chair

Oscar-nominated actress (and movie buff) Maggie Gyllenhaal is now at the helm, as director of her first feature, a psychological thriller called "The Lost Daughter," that is already winning awards. She talked with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about a story that tells both uncomfortable and liberating truths regarding motherhood, and of embarking on a whole new career.

To watch a trailer for "The Lost Daughter" click on the video player below.

"The Lost Daughter" opens in theaters December 17, and begins streaming on Netflix December 31.

A "dagashiya" in Tokyo, selling penny candy. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM TOKYO: Sweet spots

Correspondent Lucy Craft reports on a beloved but vanishing institution: the "dagashiya," or corner penny candy store, a part of growing up in Japan.

POLITICS: Rep. Ritchie Torres on "that triumph of hope"

The 15th Congressional District in New York's South Bronx – the bluest district in the country – is represented by Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, for whom fighting to support the social safety net isn't partisan; it's personal. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Torres, the first Afro-Latino gay representative, about his journey, from a childhood in public housing to working the halls of Congress.

From "Follow the Suns: 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar from 'CBS Sunday Morning.'" Simon & Schuster

"Follow the Suns": The "CBS Sunday Morning" 2022 Day-to-Day Calendar

Celebrate "Sunday Morning" every day of the week with this handy 365-day tear-off calendar featuring examples of our luminous "sun art," and quirky historical facts from our popular "Almanac" segment – a perfect holiday gift!

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

MOVIES: Sundance returns to Park City, Utah – and also to a laptop or VR device near you

The 2022 festival lineup includes 82 features from 28 countries (nearly half by first-time directors), and a slate of streaming and virtual reality presentations accessible from anywhere. Check out our preview.

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: "Unsung Science"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the episode, "Who Makes the Fake Languages for Hollywood?":

