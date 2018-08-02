This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 5)

COVER STORY: Plastics

In the 1950s, scientists invented a new material that would change the world forever: plastic. Cheap, durable, sanitary, strong, and light – and, as we have seen in the years since, very, very difficult to get rid of once we are done with it. About 70 percent of our discarded plastic winds up in open dumps or landfills, but much winds up in an even worse place: the ocean. David Pogue reports on why, even with recycling, it is so hard to get rid of plastic.

ART: Printmaker Dox Thrash

Artist Dox Thrash (1893–1965), who attended night classes at the Art Institute of Chicago while working as an elevator operator, revolutionized printmaking in the 1930s by pioneering a completely new process called carborundum mezzotint – scraping away dark layers to reveal lighter grays and whites underneath. Faith Salie looks at the unique work of the African American artist.

AMUSEMENTS: Sandboarding

It's an unlikely spot for one of the world's most unusual sports … because in a national park, far from a beach or desert, people are encouraged to slide down sand dunes as if they were on a snow-packed mountain. Barry Petersen tries his hand at sandboarding at Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve in Colorado.

DELICACIES: Truffle-hunting dogs

Only the best noses advance at the North American Truffle Dog Championship, in Oregon, where contestants work to catch the carefully-buried scent of the pungent, and pricey, delicacies. John Blackstone reports.

TELEVISION: Jimmy Kimmel speaks his mind

He might be walking in the footsteps of giants, but late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has found a way to stand out. He was always the lovable frat boy at 11:30, often more playful than political. But Kimmel put comedy on hold when his on-air story about his son's fight for life became a call to action on healthcare; and following the Las Vegas massacre, his monologue turned into an emotional call for sanity … and gun control. Kimmel talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his road to late-night, and why he's not so bothered if viewers are upset by his heartfelt monologues: "I don't say, 'I don't mind.' I'd love for everyone -- I want everyone with a television to watch the show. But if they're so turned off by my opinion on healthcare and gun violence, then I don't know. I probably won't wanna have a conversation with them anyway." (This story originally aired on October 15, 2017.)

OPINION: Jim Gaffigan

HEALTH: Maternal mortality: An American crisis

The United States is the only industrialized country where the rates of maternal deaths have increased, rather than decreased. And "near deaths" are on the rise: 60,000 a year across the country. Erin Moriarty of "48 Hours" talks to young woman who have a higher risk of dying during pregnancy and childbirth than their mothers did, and meets a midwife from England who saw expectant mothers being turned away from doctors offices in Florida, and in response opened up a health clinic that welcomes everyone.

CALENDAR: Week of August 6

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



