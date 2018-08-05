Jim Gaffigan on the need for a good nap

Staying awake is overrated, or so says our Jim Gaffigan:
I love napping, okay? That's right. I'm not a preschooler or in my eighties, but I love a good nap. On a daily basis.
I've had many two-nap days, and those were glorious!
A nap is one of the first things I think about when I wake up. It goes, "Where's coffee?" then "When can I go back into that nice bed?
A nap is what I worry about when I can't fall asleep at night. As I toss and turn, all I can think is, This is going to mess up tomorrow's nap timing."
I used to be embarrassed by my daily nap habit. I'd try to hide it or justify it: "See, as a stand-up comedian it's necessary to peak late at night, so I need to nap during the day." Granted most the people in the audience at my shows don't get to nap, and they seem fine!
Eventually I realized I just need a nap, or, well, I behave like a cranky toddler that has missed his nap. My heroic wife understands this. Sometimes she'll bring up my nap like it's anti-psychotic drug I take. "Did you get your nap today?" or "After this maybe you should go and nap."
I've politely asked her to not bring up my nap in front of people I respect.
I guess I'm afraid people will think I'm lazy for disappearing and sleeping halfway through the day. Maybe there's an explanation; maybe I need a nap because I'm from Spain. You see, I'm just having a siesta.
I knew there was a reason why I like Churros!
