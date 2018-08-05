The Billboard Hot 100: All-time top songs

Saturday marked the 60th anniversary of Billboard magazine's Hot 100, its weekly list of the most popular songs across all genres, based on sales, radio airplay, and streaming data. (Radio airplay and sales data are measured and compiled by Nielsen Music; online activity is provided by streaming music sources.)

To commemorate this musical landmark Billboard this week released its list of the all-time top songs from the Hot 100. Here are the top ten:



#1: "The Twist" by Chubby Checker

The Chubby Checker dance sensation reached number one on the chart twice – first in 1960, and then again two years later.

#2: "Smooth" by Santana (featuring Rob Thomas) (1999)

#3: "Mack the Knife" by Bobby Darin (1959)

#4: "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson (featuring Bruno Mars) (2015)

#5: "How Do I Live" by Leann Rimes (1997)

#6: "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO (featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock) (2011)

#7: "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas (2009)

#8: "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix) by Los Del Rio (1996)

#9: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran (2017)



#10: "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John (1981)





For more check out The Hot 100's All-Time Top 100 Songs from Billboard.