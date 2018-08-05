CBS News August 5, 2018, 6:55 AM

The Billboard Hot 100: All-time top songs

Saturday marked the 60th anniversary of Billboard magazine's Hot 100, its weekly list of the most popular songs across all genres, based on sales, radio airplay, and streaming data. (Radio airplay and sales data are measured and compiled by Nielsen Music; online activity is provided by streaming music sources.)

To commemorate this musical landmark Billboard this week released its list of the all-time top songs from the Hot 100. Here are the top ten:
      

#1:  "The Twist" by Chubby Checker

The Chubby Checker dance sensation reached number one on the chart twice – first in 1960, and then again two years later.

Chubby Checker-The Twist by 64downtown on YouTube

#2: "Smooth" by Santana (featuring Rob Thomas) (1999)

Santana - Smooth (Stereo) ft. Rob Thomas by SantanaVEVO on YouTube

#3: "Mack the Knife" by Bobby Darin (1959)

Bobby Darin "Mack the Knife" by NRRArchives on YouTube

#4: "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson (featuring Bruno Mars) (2015)

Mark Ronson - Uptown Funk ft. Bruno Mars by MarkRonsonVEVO on YouTube

#5: "How Do I Live" by Leann Rimes (1997)

LeAnn Rimes - How Do I Live (Official Music Video) by leannrimesofficial on YouTube

#6: "Party Rock Anthem" by LMFAO (featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock) (2011)

LMFAO - Party Rock Anthem ft. Lauren Bennett, GoonRock by LMFAOVEVO on YouTube

#7: "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas (2009)

The Black Eyed Peas - I Gotta Feeling by BlackEyedPeasVEVO on YouTube

#8: "Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix) by Los Del Rio (1996)

Los Del Rio - Macarena (Bayside Boys Remix) by LosDelRioVEVO on YouTube

#9: "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran (2017)

Ed Sheeran - Shape of You [Official Video] by Ed Sheeran on YouTube

#10: "Physical" by Olivia Newton-John (1981)

Olivia Newton-John - Physical by OliviaNewtonJohnVEVO on YouTube

      
For more check out The Hot 100's All-Time Top 100 Songs from Billboard.

