Calendar: Week of August 6

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, the March for Our Lives bus tour by students against gun violence arrives in Baltimore.
- marchforourlives.com
- National Tour Dates
- How to register to vote or confirm/change your registration (usa.gov)
Tuesday is the 63rd birthday of actor Wayne Knight, perhaps best known for his role as Newman on "Seinfeld."
- Follow @iWayneKnight on Twitter
- Wayne Knight, a.k.a. "Seinfeld"'s Newman, says he is not dead (CBS News, 03/16/14)
Wednesday kicks off Anime for All at the Library of Congress. It's a three-day celebration of Japanese storytelling, from ancient times to modern pop culture.
Thursday is Day One for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, featuring competitions, rides, and (of course) that world-famous "butter cow."
- A trip to the Iowa State Fair ("Sunday Morning," 09/25/04)
- Vegan activists throw red paint on Iowa State Fair's butter cow (CBS News, 08/12/13)
- Iowa's famed butter sculptor dies at 81 (CBS News, 06/28/11)
- Iowa state fair: Fried food with side of politics (CBS News, 08/12/11)
Friday marks the start of the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco.
- Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Aug 10-12, at Golden Gate Park | Purchase Passes
- Taste of the Bay Area Lineup
- Follow @sfoutsidelands on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
And Saturday is the scheduled launch date for NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which will travel to within 4,000,000 miles of the Sun, withstanding temperatures of nearly 2,500 degrees.
- Parker Solar Probe
- NASA solar probe to "touch" sun's atmosphere (CBS News, 5/31/17)
- Why Parker Solar Probe? (NASA)