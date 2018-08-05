Calendar: Week of August 6

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:





On Monday, the March for Our Lives bus tour by students against gun violence arrives in Baltimore.



Tuesday is the 63rd birthday of actor Wayne Knight, perhaps best known for his role as Newman on "Seinfeld."





Wednesday kicks off Anime for All at the Library of Congress. It's a three-day celebration of Japanese storytelling, from ancient times to modern pop culture.





Thursday is Day One for the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, featuring competitions, rides, and (of course) that world-famous "butter cow."





Friday marks the start of the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco.



And Saturday is the scheduled launch date for NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which will travel to within 4,000,000 miles of the Sun, withstanding temperatures of nearly 2,500 degrees.