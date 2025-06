From 1999: Goats as lawn mowers For years Denver faced a troubling force of nature: Thousands of acres of noxious weeds spreading through the city. In an effort to deal with the botanical nightmare, the city turned to an unlikely ally: goats. Correspondent Bill Geist talked with naturalist Gail Weinstein of Denver Parks and Recreation, and with shepherd Lani Lamming, whose goat herd makes quick work of the city's suffocating flora. (This story was originally broadcast October 10, 1999.)