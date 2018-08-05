Watch CBS News

Dogs on the hunt for truffles

Only the best noses advance at the North American Truffle Dog Championship, at the annual Oregon Truffle Festival, where contestants work to catch the carefully-buried scent of the pungent, and pricey, delicacies. John Blackstone reports.
