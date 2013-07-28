Bobby Flay's hot dog recipes

(CBS News) Every year, according to the National Hot Dog & Sausage Council, the average American eats 70 hot dogs, prepared in all sorts of different ways.

Hot dogs are traditionally made from beef, pork, or a combination of those meats. The taste of the beloved comfort food varies widely by region and personal preference, as do the toppings on the sandwich.

Chef Bobby Flay has shared with CBS News recipes for some of his favorite regional variations on the hot dog.

Texas Dogs

Serves 4

Ingredients:

BBQ Sauce

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 large Spanish onion, coarsely chopped

5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped

3 cups canned plum tomatoes and juices, pureed

1 cup water

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup molasses

3 tablespoons ancho chile powder

3 tablespoons pasilla chile powder

2-4 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, pureed (depending on how spicy you like it)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

1. Heat the oil over medium-high heat in a heavy-bottomed medium saucepan. Add the onions and cook until soft, 3-4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and water, bring to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and simmer for an additional 30-40 minutes until thickened, stirring occasionally.

2. Transfer the mixture to a food processor and puree until smooth, season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour into a bowl and allow to cool at room temperature. Sauce will keep for 1 week in the refrigerator stored in a tightly sealed container.

New York Street Cart Dog

Serves 4-8

Ingredients:

8 kosher hot dogs, such as Best's, boiled

8 hot dog buns

Spicy brown mustard, such as Guldens

Onion Sauce (see recipe below)

Cooked sauerkraut

1. Place boiled hot dogs on buns. Spread bottom half of each bun with mustard and top each hot dog with onion sauce or sauerkraut or both.

Hot Dog Onion Sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 medium onions, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 cup ketchup

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon cayenne sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft. Stir in the cinnamon and chili powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the ketchup, water, hot sauce and salt and black pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook mixture for 10-15 minutes or until thickened.

2. Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature before serving. Can be refrigerated for up to 2 days, but bring to room temperature before serving.

Chicago Red Hot

Serves 4-8

Ingredients:

8 hot dogs, grilled or cooked on a griddle

8 hot dog buns

yellow mustard

sweet pickle relish

chopped white onion

diced fresh tomato

8 pickle spears

hot peppers

celery salt

1. Place cooked hot dogs on buns and top with the remaining ingredients.



Georgia Slaw Dog

Ingredients:

8 hot dogs, grilled or cooked on a griddle

8 hot dog buns

White Slaw (recipe below)

Mustard or Ketchup, optional

1. Place cooked hot dogs on buns and top with lots of slaw.

White Slaw

1 head of cabbage, cored, chopped in food processor

1/4 to 1/3 cup sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons apple-cider vinegar

1/2 to 3/4 cup mayonnaise

1. Mix all together in a large bowl, starting with 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup mayonnaise. Ingredient amounts may vary slightly depending on the size of the head of cabbage. Do not use too much mayo or the slaw will become too juicy.

Dodger Dog

Ingredients:

8 foot-long pork hot dogs, boiled or grilled

8 foot-long hot dog buns, steamed

Ballpark mustard

Sweet Pickle Relish

1. Place cooked hot dogs in buns and top with mustard and relish.

Cincinnati Cheese Coney

Serves 4-8

Ingredients:

8 hot dogs, grilled

8 hot dog buns

Ball Park mustard, such as French's or Bertman

Chili (recipe below)

1 cup finely-grated mild cheddar cheese

Diced white onions

1. Place grilled hot dogs on buns. Spread bottom half of each bun with a tablespoon of the mustard. Top each hot dog with some of the hot chili, a few tablespoons of the cheese and onions.

Cincinnati Chili

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 lb ground chuck

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons ancho chile powder

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 can (6-ounce) tomato paste

2 cups water

1-ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped

2 bay leaves

2 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add beef and cook until golden brown. Remove beef to a plate. Add onions and garlic to the pan and cook until soft. Add the spices and cook for 1 minute. Add the tomato paste and water and whisk until smooth.

2. Return the meat to the pan, add the chocolate and bay leaves and bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium and let simmer for 1 hour, stirring often. Season with the salt, pepper and vinegar.

Grilled Hot Sausage with Onion Sauce and Roasted Red Pepper Relish

Serves 4

NY Onion Sauce

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large onions-halved and cut 1/4-inch thick

1 teaspoon ancho chile powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup ketchup 1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon cayenne sauce

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add onions and cook until soft. Stir in the cinnamon and chile powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the ketchup, water, hot sauce and salt and black pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook mixture for 10-15 minutes or until thickened. Transfer to a bowl and let cool to room temperature before serving.

Roasted Red Pepper Relish

3 roasted red peppers, julienned

3 cloves roasted garlic, coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and let sit at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

Grilled Sausage



1 1/2 pounds hot Italian sausage, cut into 5-inch pieces and pricked with a fork

Hot dog buns

Horseradish mustard Beer-Simmered Bratwurst with Onions and Sauerkraut



Beer-Simmer Bratwurst

3 large onions, peeled and thinly sliced

3 pounds precooked bratwurst, pricked with a fork

6 bottles dark beer

2 cups water

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and chopped

Red Cabbage Sauerkraut

Sweet & Hot German mustard

Spicy Brown Mustard

Hot dog buns or hoagie buns

1. Preheat grill to high. Arrange onion slices on the bottom of a medium stockpot. Place the bratwurst on top and add the beer, water, coriander, caraway, mustard and bring to a simmer. Simmer the sausages in the mixture for about 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the grill and let the bratwurst sit in the liquid for 10 minutes.

2. Remove the sausages with a pair of tongs to a platter. Remove the onions with a slotted spoon and place in a bowl. Grill the sausages until the casings are crisp and golden brown about 3-4 minutes per side. Serve the bratwurst on the buns with the onions, mustard and sauerkraut, if desired.

