Pawtucket, Rhode Island hockey game shooting victims identified as family members

Police in Pawtucket, Rhode Island said they are still searching for motive following Monday's deadly mass shooting at a high school hockey game, but said it was an attack targeting family members.

Two people were killed and three were critically wounded in the shooting in the stands during the game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena Monday afternoon.

Robert Dorgan identified as gunman

The gunman, identified as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, was stopped by good Samaritans but then died by suicide, police said. Dorgan also used the name Roberta Esposito, according to Tina Goncalves, the acting public safety director and police chief in Pawtucket.

According Goncalves, the two people killed were the shooter's ex-wife, Rhonda Dorgan, and son, Aidan Dorgan. The three wounded victims were Rhonda's parents and family friend Thomas Geruso, who is the assistant principal at Charles E. Shea High School in Pawtucket.

The three wounded victims were in critical condition Tuesday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

"They were all at the event for a juvenile son who was playing hockey. It was their senior night. There was no expectations or any indication that there was going to be any type of violence yesterday at the arena," Goncalves said.

Motive sought in Pawtucket, R.I. shooting

According to Goncalves, There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting, but investigators called it a targeted attack. According to CBS station WPRI-TV in Providence, court records showed that the shooter had a history of disputes with his family, some of it involving gender identity.

Goncalves said that it appeared the suspect was wearing female clothing at the time of the shooting. She said that according to video, there was no conversation or confrontation between the shooter and victims before the gunshots started.

According to Goncalves, fans in the stands jumped into action when the attack started to disarm the shooter, but Dorgan had a second weapon.

"Several bystanders, whether family or friends or friends of the individuals playing hockey, stepped in. They intervened and at least three bystanders were able to [subdue] the suspect," Goncalves said. "At that time the suspect did reach for a second firearm and he did inflict a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which he did succumb to on scene."

Goncalves said Dorgan purchased the guns used in the attack legally. The gunman had a license to carry in Florida and officials are working to see if he could legally possess guns anywhere else.

"We will get through this"

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien spoke about the impact of the attack on the region.

"What should have been a joyful gathering of students, parents, athletes and their families and friends became a moment of frustrating and turmoil, and has shaken the community of Pawtucket, and the communities of all the representatives that are here and the state, as well as the core hockey community," Grebien said. "Pawtucket is a very strong and resilient community. We will learn from one another, we will support one another and together we will get through this."

The deadly shooting is the second in Rhode Island in recent months. On December 13, two people were killed nine injured during a mass shooting at nearby Brown University in Providence.

"This is our second event. We have to make sure our community feels the state coming together to wrap around services and support. And that's what we're here to do," said Angelica Infante-Green, Rhode Island Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Infante-Green said resources will be made available to families in order to support students, many who are currently out of school for winter break.

Pawtucket officials urged anyone going through a mental health crisis to seek help through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.