Family of Pawtucket, Rhode Island hockey game gunman, victims describes "profound pain and loss"

The family of the Pawtucket, Rhode Island hockey game gunman and victims said they are experiencing "profound pain and loss."

Robert Dorgan, 56, shot and killed two people: his ex-wife, 52-year-old Rhonda Dorgan, and her son, 23-year-old Aidan Dorgan. He also injured three in the shooting, Rhonda's parents and a family friend, Thomas Geruso, who is the assistant principal at Charles E. Shea High School in Pawtucket. Dorgan, who also goes by Roberta Esposito, then turned the gun on themself. Police believe that they were targeting family members, but are unsure of a motive at this time.

The family was there to celebrate senior night for Colin Dorgan.

Family of gunman, victims releases statement

The family said they had been "profoundly affected" by the shooting in a statement through their lawyer.

"We are reminded that behind every headline is a family experiencing profound pain and loss," they said in a statement through their lawyer, Lawrence J. Signore. "While there are many questions being asked, please know we are focused on all of those who have been injured and whose lives have been forever changed."

The Dorgans said they are thinking of all the families impacted by the shooting.

"Our thoughts are with them," they said.

Hockey coach asks for love and support

Many of the people impacted by the shooting gathered on Tuesday night for an emotional vigil at the Slaterville Congregational Church.

Chris Librizzi is the head coach of the Blackstone Valley Schools (BVS) boys' hockey team and attended the vigil to ask for support for his team and Colin Dorgan.

"Last night, our safe space, our home, was violated. My boys are hurting. My coaching staff is hurting right now. We are just trying to come together as a family unit because we are a family," Librizzi said.

Students left a hockey stick outside the arena for their fellow player, who has lost many family members in the shooting.

"We just need support and love from everybody and prayers to be sent to BVS' hockey way. And especially to the family and my player, senior, who is suffering at this time with his sister. Please send love and support their way," Librizzi said.