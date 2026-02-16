Police respond to a shooting at high school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
- The ATF says federal agents are responding to assist state and local law enforcement after reports of a shooting during a high school boys' hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.
- CBS affiliate WPRI reported the shooting happened at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena on Monday afternoon.
- It wasn't immediately confirmed how many people may have been injured or if there were fatalities.
- Pawtucket is located about 45 miles south of Boston.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Providence Country Day says its students and staff are safe
Kevin Folan, the head of schools at Providence Country Day, said in a statement: "We are shocked and saddened by the shooting at today's hockey game. We can confirm that the PCD students, parents, and staff that were present are safe at this time."
Folan said, "We will communicate any further updates to the PCD community directly and support services will be available to students, families, and staff who may need them."
Providence Country Day is a private school located in East Providence.
Coventry schools superintendent says students are "accounted for and are safe"
In an email to the Coventry Public Schools community, Superintendent Don Cowart said all of their students "have been accounted for and are safe."
The Coventry boys' hockey team was playing at the rink at the time of the shooting, Cowart said.
"An officer from the Coventry Police Department is on scene and remains with our students," Cowart said. "Staff are also with the team, and we are continuing to monitor the situation while reunification plans are coordinated."
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee: "I am praying for Pawtucket"
Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a Facebook post that he and Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien are monitoring the incident and that state police are working with local law enforcement.
"I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved," McKee said.