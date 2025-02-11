Paul McCartney plays NYC's Bowery Ballroom in surprise concert

Paul McCartney surprises NYC fans with pop-up concert at the Bowery Ballroom Paul McCartney surprises NYC fans with pop-up concert at the Bowery Ballroom 02:13

NEW YORK -- Music legend Paul McCartney took the stage at New York City's Bowery Ballroom for a surprise show Tuesday evening.

The pop-up concert, called "Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery," was announced on McCartney's website and social media platforms at noon. Tickets were available in-person only at the Bowery Ballroom's box office and cost $50.

The line outside the venue on the Lower East Side wrapped around the block, and the show sold out within an hour.

"There was people running from all directions -- subway, bikes, getting out of cars and taxis. Everybody was running," fan Adrienne Dee-Olsen said.

"I literally left work, told my boss it's a big emergency. He's like, 'What's the emergency?' I go, 'It's Paul McCartney.' I mean, like, what's more important than that?" fan Stephen Esposito said.

One young woman even flew in from out of state at the last minute.

"I booked a flight from Raleigh to LaGuardia and came straight here to try to get a ticket," fan Allie Kenny said.

She didn't make it in time, but she decided to stick around, suitcase in hand.

"I'm holding onto hope," she said.

"I have no words for it"

After his performance, the 82-year-old greeted crowds of adoring fans who had been waiting outside in the snow just to catch a glimpse of the former Beatle.

"It was incredible. This is actually my 10th time seeing Paul McCartney. I have no words for it. I honestly thought he was going to go on for three hours like he usually does, but, you know, I'll take this," fan Wendy Miranda said.

"He still played gems like, you know, 'Can't Buy Me Love,' Beatles hits, 'Hey Jude, 'Let It Be,' but he also fit in Wings songs," fan Hannah Grubb said.

The use of phones or audio or video recording of any kind was banned during the show.