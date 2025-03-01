Who's performing at the 2025 Oscars? Here's a preview of the performances

"Emilia Pérez," "Wicked" and "The Brutalist" are among the top Oscar nominees

The 2025 Academy Awards, the biggest night in Hollywood, celebrate the Oscar nominees for best movies and film performances of the past year — but for some fans, the music is a highlight.

Traditionally, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has the best song nominees perform their songs, but in a rare move, this year it was announced that none of the five nominated songs would be performed at the show. Those potential performers would have included Elton John, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, H.E.R. and Diane Warren.

Instead, the show's producers are going in a different direction, saying that Sunday's show will be "celebrating the filmmaking community and some of its legends."

Who is performing at the 2025 Oscars?

"Wicked" co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will perform. While they are expected to open the ceremony's broadcast with a medley from their mega-hit musical — which has 10 nominations, including best actress and best supporting actress for Erivo and Grande, respectively — the Academy has remained mum on the exact details of their performance.

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of "Wicked" at the Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 14, 2024, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Erivo is a three-time Oscar nominee while Grande earned her first nomination for her role as Glinda.

The academy also announced that Doja Cat, Blackpink's LISA, Queen Latifah and RAYE will be taking the Oscar stage. Details of their performances were not revealed with the Academy.

Latifah was nominated in 2003 for her role in "Chicago."

The ceremony will also feature a special appearance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Full list of 2025 Oscars performances

Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande

Queen Latifah

Doja Cat

Blackpink's LISA

RAYE

Los Angeles Master Chorale