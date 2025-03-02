Watch CBS News
The 2025 Oscars are tonight. Here's how to watch the Academy Awards live and what to know

Oscar nominees announced
"Emilia Pérez," "Wicked" and "The Brutalist" are among the top Oscar nominees 03:38

The biggest night in film is tonight as Hollywood's biggest stars turn out for the 97th annual Academy Awards. The top nominees for the 2025 Oscars include "Emilia Pérez," with a total of 13 nominations, and "The Brutalist" and "Wicked," with 10 nods each.

Where to watch the Oscars with cable

The 97th annual Academy Awards will broadcast live on ABC stations, as well as on international outlets worldwide, at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST) on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

How to stream the Oscars live

The Oscars will stream live on Hulu for the first time. Other streaming services like Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV will also be airing the show. 

How to watch the Oscars red carpet coverage

The official live red carpet coverage for the Academy Awards airs on ABC at 6:30 p.m. EST (3:30 p.m. PST). 

Who are the Oscar nominees?

Leading the pack in overall Oscar nominations is Netflix's "Emilia Pérez," a crime musical centering around a cartel leader who has transitioned. Up for 13 awards, it's just one short of tying the record for most nominations of a single film; "Titanic," "All About Eve" and "La La Land" each received 14.

Awards Season
This image released by Netflix shows Zoe Saldaña, center, in a scene from "Emilia Pérez." Netflix via AP

In the race for best picture, "Emilia Pérez" is nominated along with "The Brutalist," "Wicked," "The Substance," "A Complete Unknown," "Conclave," "Anora," "Dune: Part Two," "Nickel Boys" and "I'm Still Here." 

The best actor category features Adrien Brody ("The Brutalist"), Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice").

This year's best actress nominees are Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), Karla Sofía Gascón ("Emilia Pérez"), Mikey Madison ("Anora"), Demi Moore ("The Substance") and Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here").  

See the full list of nominees here — and some notable snubs here

Who is hosting the Oscars?

 TV funnyman Conan O'Brien is taking on hosting duties at this year's Academy Awards.

PaleyLive - Globetrotting & Podcasting: Conan O'Brien's Life After Late-Night TV
Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

O'Brien takes the reins from fellow comedian and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the Oscars four times before.

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars," O'Brien said in a statement when his hosting role was announced.

Where are the Oscars held?

The 97th annual Academy Awards show is being held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, in Los Angeles. It comes less than two months after devastating wildfires tore through the L.A. area.

Lucia Suarez Sang

Lucia Suarez Sang is an associate managing editor at CBSNews.com. Previously, Lucia was the director of digital content at FOX61 News in Connecticut and has previously written for outlets including FoxNews.com, Fox News Latino and the Rutland Herald.

