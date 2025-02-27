Gene Hackman, 95, and wife found dead in New Mexico home, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, 64 and their dog were found dead Wednesday afternoon in their home outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said.

In an email to CBS News early Thursday, the office said, "Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time. However, (the) exact cause of death has not been determined."

Actor Gene Hackman on the set of the movie "Mississippi Burning" in 1988. Robert R. McElroy / Getty Images

"This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office," the statement added.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.