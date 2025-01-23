Oscar nominations to be announced today for 2025 Academy Awards

Screenwriter behind two Oscar hopefuls opens up about new era of his career

Nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards are being announced Thursday morning after being delayed twice due to the Los Angeles area wildfires.

Actors Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott are tapped to host Thursday's live announcement with the nominees expected to be revealed starting at 8:30 a.m. EST (5:30 a.m. PST).

What movies are predicted to get Oscar nominations?

While many expect to see blockbusters like "Wicked" and "Dune: Part Two" among this year's top nominees, the awards leading up to this moment in the movie awards season also suggest that smaller, critically acclaimed movies like "Anora," "The Brutalist" and "Conclave" will be among this year's most-nominated films.

The latter film, an adaptation of a Robert Harris novel showcasing expected best actor nominee Ralph Fiennes as the representative overseeing a contentious papal conclave, received the most BAFTA nominations of any movie last year with 12. The voting body at BAFTA includes a significant overlap with the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who determine each year's Oscar nominees, so a strong performance at the former organization is generally considered to be an encouraging bellwether for the latter.

Close behind "Conclave" in overall BAFTA nominations with 11 is "Emilia Pérez," a crime musical centering around a cartel leader who has transitioned. Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, playing the titular role, could make Oscar history by being the first transgender woman to be nominated in any acting category.

"Emilia Pérez" won four Golden Globes earlier this month, including best motion picture musical or comedy, and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña's performance. "The Brutalist," a 215-minute epic about a Holocaust survivor who emigrates to America post-WWII, won Golden Globes for best motion picture drama, and lead actor Adrian Brody was also a Globe winner.

Another Globe winner expected to earn an Academy Award nomination Thursday morning: Demi Moore, whose performance in the bloody body horror hit "The Substance" has stirred up a conversation on the industry's mistreatment of women of an age. Both Moore and the film itself are expected to get nominations in the top Oscar categories.

When is the Oscar awards ceremony?

The nominations were originally scheduled for Jan. 17 but, as with a number of other industry awards ceremonies that traditionally make up Hollywood's social calendar in January, the proliferation of wildfires in the Los Angeles area had organizers scrambling to reschedule. The Oscars nominees luncheon has been canceled, the academy says. It had been scheduled for Feb. 10.

As of now, the Oscars are still scheduled to be handed out on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.