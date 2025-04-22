Watch CBS News
New Jersey wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in Ocean County

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger,
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal

New Jersey wildfire forces thousands of people to evacuate
New Jersey wildfire forces thousands of people to evacuate 02:19

fast-spreading wildfire broke out Tuesday in Ocean County, New Jersey, prompting mandatory evacuation orders for residents in Ocean Township, Lakewood and Lacey Township. 

The fire started around 10 a.m. at the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area. The cause has not yet been determined.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said as of 10:30 p.m., the fire had burned 8,500 acres and was 10% contained. About 1,320 structures were threatened, and approximately 3,000 people were evacuated. 

The Ocean County Sheriff's Office told CBS News that no injuries had been reported, but several businesses were damaged, including some that were completely burned in Lacey Township.

The Red Cross has shelters open at Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin and Manchester Township High School in Manchester.

NJ wildfire causes roads closures, power outages

There were several road closures in effect Tuesday night:

  • Garden State Parkway between Barnegat Road and Lacey Road
  • Route 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway
  • Bryant Road between Route 532 and Route 539
  • Jones Road between Route 532 and Bryant Road
  • Route 9 from Lakeside Drive to Route 532

Jersey Central Power & Light reported more than 25,000 customers were without power at one point Tuesday evening due to the wildfire.

According to JCP&L, all lines in and out of its Oyster Creek substation were de-energized at the request of the Forest Fire Service to protect crews battling the fire.

"Safety is our top priority and all restoration timing will be determined by the safety of firefighters, our crews and the public. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time," a spokesperson said.

Officials reminded people not to fly drones in fire zones.

