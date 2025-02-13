NYC Mayor Eric Adams meets with "border czar" Tom Homan after DOJ sues New York over immigration policies

Mayor Adams meets with "border czar" Tom Homan Mayor Adams meets with "border czar" Tom Homan 02:16

New York City Mayor Eric Adams met on Thursday with President Trump's "border czar" Tom Homan, a day after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced she is suing the state over immigration enforcement.

The closed-door gathering, believed to be at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in the city, represented a chance for Adams to show how he plans to work with the Trump administration in this sanctuary city.

It's the second sit-down between the mayor and Homan. The pair met in December ahead of Mr. Trump taking office.

Among other topics expected to be discussed is the Department of Justice ordering the corruption charges against the mayor to be dropped, citing how the case has restricted his ability to help the administration in its immigration crackdown. Another is the feds' decision to claw back $80 million in FEMA funding, which was sent to the city to help house migrants.

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, who is among those critical of the mayor, released a video statement Thursday morning, while a bipartisan group within the City Council held a news conference.

"What rights are the mayor going to be willing to trade off? We need answers and we need transparency. So I hope the mayor is not willing to sacrifice vulnerable New Yorkers for his own skin," Myrie said.

City Hall released a statement on Wednesday, saying the city wants to work with the new federal administration, not war with them. It reads, in part, "We hope to increase collaboration across law enforcement agencies to ensure we are working together to prevent violent gang activity."

DOJ suing New York over immigration enforcement

The DOJ lawsuit names Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York Attorney General Letitia James, but does not include Adams.

Bondi said Wednesday the suit was sparked by New York's Green Light Law. In effect since 2019, the law allows undocumented immigrants to get drivers licenses.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops today," Bondi said.

Hochul responded with a statement Wednesday night, saying the law "has been upheld by the courts time and again."

"Here are the facts: our current laws allow federal immigration officials to access any DMV database with a judicial warrant. That's a common-sense approach that most New Yorkers support. But there's no way I'm letting federal agents, or Elon Musk's shadowy DOGE operation, get unfettered access to the personal data of any New Yorker in the DMV system like 16-year-old kids learning to drive and other vulnerable people," the statement read in part, going on to say, "We expect Pam Bondi's worthless, publicity-driven lawsuit to be a total failure, just like all the others. Let me be clear: New York is not backing down."

"Our state laws, including the Green Light law, protect the rights of all New Yorkers and keep our communities safe. I am prepared to defend our laws, just as I always have," James said in a statement of her own.

Last week, the Justice Department also filed a lawsuit against the state of Illinois and the city of Chicago over their sanctuary city laws.

Adams-Homan expected to discuss FEMA money

The FEMA grants were awarded during the Biden administration but were not disbursed until last week, the city said.

Soon after Elon Musk, head of the White House's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claimed the money was being wasted on luxury hotels. On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced four people had been fired for making unauthorized payments to those hotels.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander held an emergency news conference Wednesday after his office found the money was missing from the city's accounts.

"The federal program we're talking about, the shelter and services program, has a $12.50 a night cap on hotel and shelter prices, and obviously New York City paid much more than $12.50 a night for the tents at Floyd Bennett Field and Randall's Island, much less for the hotels here," Lander said.

City Hall said it is conducting an internal investigation, adding, "Our office has already engaged with the White House about recouping these funds and we've requested an emergency meeting with FEMA to try and resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Over the last two years, the city leased several hotels and other vacant buildings to turn them into migrant shelters. Most of the hotels are occupied by families with children, and none would be considered "luxury" by most travel standards.

Under city law, New York must offer shelter to anyone who needs it. The city is currently in the process of closing more than a dozen migrant shelters by this summer.