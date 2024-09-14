NYC extends lease for Floyd Bennett Field migrant shelter in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — The lease for the migrant shelter at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn has been renewed for another year, New York City officials confirm.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office released the following statement:

"For the past two years, the Adams administration has served over 215,000 asylum seekers with dignity and care, helping approximately 70 percent of migrants that have come through our care take the next steps in their journeys and assisting over 70,000 individuals apply for asylum, TPS, and work authorization through our Asylum Application Help Center. With over 210 emergency sites currently operating and hundreds of new arrivals continuing to arrive in New York City every week, we have been out of good options for a while now. The site at Floyd Bennett Field has been one tool in our very limited toolbox for sheltering hundreds of migrant families with children every night. We are grateful for the support we have gotten from our federal partners on our lease extension at Floyd Bennett Field and beyond, including President Biden's Executive Order earlier this summer, which has undoubtedly helped us in reducing the number of migrants coming into our care."

Shelter for asylum seekers opens at Floyd Bennett Field

Gov. Kathy Hochul gave her approval to build a shelter at the former airfield in August 2023, and the city entered into a lease agreement with the federal government in September 2023. The state of New York will reimburse the city for use of the site.

The shelter consists of several climate-controlled tents with a cafeteria and restroom trailers. It can house up to 2,000 migrants.