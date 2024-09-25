NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted following a federal investigation, sources say

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal investigation, sources tell CBS News New York.

The move comes on the heels of several investigations involving the mayor and members of his administration.

The various investigations have been playing out over the course of months, starting in November 2023, and heated up with a flurry of subpoenas in recent weeks.

Adams responded to the indictment on Wednesday night.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target -- and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit," Adams said.

Adams has said he and his officials are cooperating

Asked if he was going to resign, Adams previously rejected the idea outright.

"I'm stepping up, not stepping down," Adams said on Tuesday. "I have a city to run."

Adams said Tuesday he's looking forward to running for reelection, and being sworn in for a second term.

A spokesperson for Adams said, "We expect all team members to fully comply with any ongoing inquiry."

The various investigations

Adams campaign fundraising investigation: Federal authorities had been scrutinizing donations to Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign from people connected with the Turkish government, sources told CBS News New York. That investigation started in November, 2023. Federal agents raided the home of Adams' chief fundraiser, Brianna Suggs. Adams had been attending a meeting on the migrant crisis in Washington D.C. at the time of the raid, but came back to New York City when he heard raids on Suggs and others were taking place.

That investigation has apparently expanded. People with knowledge of the investigation said a new round of subpoenas delivered to Adams' lawyer in July sought information related to his dealings with Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea and Uzbekistan.

Adams said Tuesday that, as mayor, he had only visited Israel and Qatar.

At issue in the fundraising investigation: Whether straw donors from Turkey contributed to Adams' campaign, sources said. Reportedly, employees of a Brooklyn construction company allegedly made donations to Adams' campaign. When questioned, however, some of them said they couldn't recall doing so.

Investigators have been looking into whether donations were linked to any possible pressure put on the FDNY to approve the opening of a new Turkish consulate in Midtown, despite safety concerns, sources told CBS News New York.

The investigation is also looking into whether Adams received free flights and upgrades on Turkish Airlines, sources said.

Other investigations: Former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigned after he disclosed that federal agents raided his home and took his phone. That investigation has to do with his twin brother James Caban, who allegedly worked as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs that were having trouble with the NYPD, sources told CBS News New York. James Caban allegedly helped restaurants smooth over things like noise complaints and other issues that might warrant NYPD attention.

James Caban's lawyer has argued that there is nothing wrong with a former NYPD officer working as a liaison between the NYPD and nightclubs.

Another investigation brought federal authorities to the homes of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks and the Hamilton Heights home of his brother, Schools Chancellor David Banks, and his partner, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. All three had their phones confiscated. Weeks after the raid, David Banks announced he would retire at the end of the year. He said he previously told Adams about his retirement prior to the raid taking place.

Also reportedly involved in that probe is another Banks brother, Terence Banks, who runs a consulting business called the Pearl Alliance. That firm represents various companies that have contracts with New York City agencies worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Banks is not a registered lobbyist, however.

Here's a closer look at who's who in the various investigations.