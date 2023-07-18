New York City lawmakers of South Asian descent celebrate Diwali finally recognized as a holiday

NYC lawmakers of South Asian descent celebrate Diwali finally recognized as a holiday NYC lawmakers of South Asian descent celebrate Diwali finally recognized as a holiday 01:56

NEW YORK -- For decades, the South Asian community in New York City has been fighting to have Diwali celebrated in schools.

Recently, state lawmakers approved the bill and the city officially declared it a holiday.

On Tuesday, elected officials and community leaders who had been fighting for its passage gathered at Diversity Plaza in Queens.

"I have a 10-year-old daughter, so this fight is personal for me," said Annetta Seecharran, of the Chhaya Community Development Corporation.

It's a win for the culture.

"I have kept my kid home as a protest, but now I can keep her home without her losing a day of school," Seecharran said.

Seecharran is not just a mother. She has been doing community work with the South Asian community in Queens for over two decades.

"For 23 years, I have interacted with people who feel so invisible in this city, constantly getting messages that they don't matter, and having to make difficult choices between celebrating their heritage that's so important to their identity or working or sending their kids to school," Seecharran said.

Diwali is now recognized by New York City Public Schools as a holiday. It was a bill that Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar championed.

"With the passage of this bill, we are saying to over 600,000 South Asian New Yorkers of Hindu, Buddhist, Jade and Sikh faiths, we recognize you," Rajkumar said.

She was joined by state and city officials, as well as community activists, many who have been in the decades-long fight, at diversity plaza in Jackson Heights on Tuesday.

"I could never celebrate as a child with my parents and family, because it always meant going to school or celebrating with family," said Shekar Krishnan, the first Indian ever elected to the City Council.

"Hundreds of thousands of students will now be able to celebrate, but, more importantly, hundreds of thousands of other students will get to learn Diwali and South Asian culture," Assemblywoman Grace Lee said.

The bill still needs Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature.

Diwali is India's biggest and most important holiday of the year. It is known as the "Festival of Lights" and celebrates light over darkness.

"The Diwali legislation victory reflects the history and religious contributions of South Asian and Indo-Caribbean people to the rich cultural diversity of New York City," said Mohamed Q. Amin, of Caribbean Equality Project.

This year, Diwali falls on a weekend in November. The Department of Education said that means it will be a day off from school for the first time in 2024.