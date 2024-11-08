Wildfire on New Jersey side of Hudson River impacting traffic on Palisades Parkway

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. -- Another wildfire broke out in New Jersey overnight and it is impacting traffic on the Palisades Parkway.

The smoke and flames can even be seen from the New York side of the Hudson River, as crews work to get the fire under control.

CBS News New York's Christina Fan is live on the scene in Englewood Cliffs, about one mile north of the George Washington Bridge.

Dozens of firefighters have congregated near exit 1 on the parkway, where one northbound lane is closed.

Meanwhile, CBS News New York's Elijah Westbrook reports from another vantage point at Fort Tryon Park in Upper Manhattan, where the smoke has started to billow over.

The Palisades area is situated between the parkway and the Hudson River. The area is full of dry, dense brush and it's relatively inaccessible, but the river acts as a natural barrier and there are few structures nearby.

Once the sun comes up, first responders will have a better sense of how big the fire is, and how to contain it. At this point, it's unclear what caused the fire.

Fire conditions remain extreme across the Garden State as the drought continues. October was the driest month on record, with only 1/100 of an inch of rain.

Crews have battled at least three other wildfires in recent days, including one in Jackson Township that officials say is about 60% contained after burning through 350 acres.

None