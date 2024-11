Maryland under Red Flag Warning Friday. What does that mean?

BALTIMORE -- Maryland is under a Red Flag Warning until 6:00 p.m. Friday, due to an increased risk of fires, according to the National Weather Service.

What is a Red Flag Warning?

A Red Flag warning means that current weather conditions are expected to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

Those conditions include warm temperatures, very low humidity, and strong winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM

NOON - 6PM TODAY pic.twitter.com/Kn3eyuYGi9 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 8, 2024

What areas are impacted?

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.



RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM

NOON - 6PM TODAY pic.twitter.com/Kn3eyuYGi9 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 8, 2024

The Red Flag warning is issued for Frederick, Caroll, Baltimore, Cecil, Prince George's, Anne Arundel, Allegany, Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Warren, and Clarke, counties in Maryland.

Washington, D.C., Fairfax, Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Virginia, and Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, and Mineral counties in West Virginia.