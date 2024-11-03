Watch CBS News
Where brush fires are burning in Massachusetts

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Dry conditions have persisted and with no rain in the immediate forecast, several Massachusetts communities are dealing with significant brush fires.

According to the Department of Fire Services, as of Saturday night there have been 106 brush and wildland fires reported over the last week. In total, the fires have burned around 600 acres.

Five new fires have been reported since Friday, officials said. 

Massachusetts brush fires

Here is where fires are currently burning in Massachusetts, as of Saturday night:

  • Cain Hill (Salem/Lynn) – 140 acres, 50% contained
  • Middleton Pond (Middleton) – 188 acres, 70% contained
  • Pappas (Canton) – 32 acres, 80% contained
  • Wolcott Hill/Blue Hills Reservation (Milton) – 4 acres, 70% contained
  • Curry 24 (Devens) – 100 acres,  99% contained
  • Maple Meadow (Wilmington) – 10 acres, 70% contained
  • Mt. Laurel (Holden) – 6 acres, 95% contained
  • Traders Way (Salem) – 15 acres, 50% contained
  • Old Forest Rd (North Andover) – 5 acres, 50% contained
  • Bradway (Monson) – 44 acres, 90% contained
  • Castle Rock (Saugus) – 22 acres, 80% contained
  • Pond South (Middleton) – 4 acres, 60% contained
  • Fitzgerald (Northampton) – 54 acres, 30% contained
  • Moose Meadow (Montgomery) – 60 acres, 20% contained
  • Howe (Spencer) – 9 acres, 80% contained

How to prevent brush fires

As fires continue to burn, the Department of Fire Services is asking people to take precautions. Here are their tips for preventing fires:

  • Do not burn leaves. (Open burning is prohibited through January)
  • Refrain from outdoor cooking and heating.
  • Use caution with lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other power equipment as engines can get hot enough to ignite dry leaves.
  • Dump ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves in a metal can, douse them with water, and cover them with a tight-fitting lid. 
  • Extinguish smoking materials in an ashtray with water or sand. 
Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

