Where brush fires are burning in Massachusetts

Boston man arrested after running away from brush fire in Milford

Boston man arrested after running away from brush fire in Milford

Boston man arrested after running away from brush fire in Milford

BOSTON – Dry conditions have persisted and with no rain in the immediate forecast, several Massachusetts communities are dealing with significant brush fires.

According to the Department of Fire Services, as of Saturday night there have been 106 brush and wildland fires reported over the last week. In total, the fires have burned around 600 acres.

Five new fires have been reported since Friday, officials said.

Massachusetts brush fires

Here is where fires are currently burning in Massachusetts, as of Saturday night:

Cain Hill (Salem/Lynn) – 140 acres, 50% contained

Middleton Pond (Middleton) – 188 acres, 70% contained

Pappas (Canton) – 32 acres, 80% contained

Wolcott Hill/Blue Hills Reservation (Milton) – 4 acres, 70% contained

Curry 24 (Devens) – 100 acres, 99% contained

Maple Meadow (Wilmington) – 10 acres, 70% contained

Mt. Laurel (Holden) – 6 acres, 95% contained

Traders Way (Salem) – 15 acres, 50% contained

Old Forest Rd (North Andover) – 5 acres, 50% contained

Bradway (Monson) – 44 acres, 90% contained

Castle Rock (Saugus) – 22 acres, 80% contained

Pond South (Middleton) – 4 acres, 60% contained

Fitzgerald (Northampton) – 54 acres, 30% contained

Moose Meadow (Montgomery) – 60 acres, 20% contained

Howe (Spencer) – 9 acres, 80% contained

How to prevent brush fires

As fires continue to burn, the Department of Fire Services is asking people to take precautions. Here are their tips for preventing fires:

Do not burn leaves. (Open burning is prohibited through January)

Refrain from outdoor cooking and heating.

Use caution with lawnmowers, leaf blowers and other power equipment as engines can get hot enough to ignite dry leaves.

Dump ashes from fireplaces and wood stoves in a metal can, douse them with water, and cover them with a tight-fitting lid.

Extinguish smoking materials in an ashtray with water or sand.