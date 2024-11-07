Extreme fire danger in Philadelphia region Friday as drought worsens, when rain could return

The newest Drought Monitor for the country was released today, and much of Atlantic and Burlington counties have now been placed in the extreme drought level, with the vast majority of the region still in a severe drought. This appears to be the worst drought in our area in over 20 years. The last time New Jersey had 20% or more of the state under extreme drought was in 2002. Needless to say, fire danger is extreme across the Delaware Valley.

A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. because of this fire danger. The region is under a red flag warning because of fire risk as well.

The dry conditions have been fueling wildfires in our area, and the conditions on Friday look favorable for rapid fire spread. A secondary cold front will kick up gusty winds in the afternoon, and much drier air at the surface will lead to lower relative humidity levels. We will alert you if fire weather warnings are issued for the area. Temperatures will still be above average in the low 70s, but a reinforcing shot of chilly air will drop the temperature on Saturday back to the average high of 59, which will feel very chilly in light of the warmth we've had.

Sunday brings our first decent chance for measurable rain in over 40 days. Clouds will increase as a new system approaches from the west, and showers are possible late Sunday into early Monday. While it doesn't look like a soaking rain, widespread showers could bring as much as 0.25 to 0.5 inch to the area, and every little bit helps.

We are also watching the tropics as Rafael moves through the Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane will continue to weaken and may dissipate in the Gulf without making another landfall. We will keep you posted.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny, cooler. High of 71.

Saturday: Crisp, sunny. High of 59, low of 44.

Sunday: Showers likely. High of 60, low of 37.

Monday: Sun returns. High of 70, low of 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High of 61, low of 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High of 57, low of 39.

Thursday: Shower chance. High of 59, low of 45.

