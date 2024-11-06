Kamala Harris to give speech after loss to Donald Trump in 2024 presidential election

Washington — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET from Howard University in Washington, D.C., after she was defeated by former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

CBS News projects that Harris had secured 222 electoral votes, short of the 276 amassed by Trump, her Republican opponent. Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency just after 5:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, after locking up the battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Harris was expected to address supporters from Howard, the historically Black college where she graduated in 1986, on election night, but never made it to her alma mater as the results came rolling in. Instead, campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond sent the assembled crowd home and said Harris would deliver remarks Wednesday.

Election Day on Nov. 5 capped a chaotic and historic presidential election cycle that saw two assassination attempts against Trump and was roiled when President Biden announced he would be exiting the race following a disastrous debate performance in late June.

Harris swiftly announced her own candidacy for the White House, and Democrats quickly coalesced around her as their pick to take on Trump. Her nomination was solidified at the Democratic National Committee in Chicago in August, where Harris made history as the first woman of color to top a major party ticket.

How to watch Harris' remarks

What: Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks

Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver remarks When: Wednesday, Nov. 6

Wednesday, Nov. 6 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location: Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Howard University in Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBS News 24/7 in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device