North Carolina live election results for the 2024 presidential race
Democrats have long eyed North Carolina as a battleground state in the race for president, though the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won North Carolina was in 2008, when Barack Obama narrowly beat John McCain. But the margins by which Donald Trump won the state in the last two elections have been shrinking, and the Democrats currently control the governor's mansion.
North Carolina has 16 electoral votes.
Major issues in North Carolina
- Effects of Hurricane Helene: Election officials have faced numerous hurdles to ensure that voters in storm-ravaged areas can vote. But even after Helene's destruction, early voter turnout has been strong.
- Issues on the ballot: North Carolina voters will decide on a ballot measure proposing an amendment to the state's constitution to explicitly prohibit noncitizens from voting in any election in the state. If passed, the amendment would not change existing law because it's already illegal for noncitizens to vote in elections in the state. Similar measures have been championed by Republicans across the country who argue it's needed for election integrity. Opponents, including Democrats, say it's targeting a nonexistent issue and could fuel fears about immigrants.
Major races in North Carolina
The gubernatorial race is the major race to watch this year in North Carolina. Republican Mark Robinson, the state's embattled lieutenant governor, is facing Democrat Josh Stein, who serves as the state's attorney general. Less than two months before the election, the race was rocked by a CNN report that detailed incendiary, explicit and racist comments that Robinson posted on a pornographic website more than a decade ago. Robinson denied posting the comments, but a number of his staff left his campaign. Following the revelations, the Cook Political Report shifted the race from "lean Democrat" to "likely Democrat."
The other race to watch is in the 1st Congressional District in eastern North Carolina. Republican candidate Laurie Buckhout is trying to unseat Democratic Rep. Don Davis in a district that became more competitive for Republicans after redistricting. The district hasn't elected a Republican since 1883. The winner of this race could help determine control of the House.
Polling in North Carolina
CBS News rates the presidential race in North Carolina as a toss-up, with the latest estimates showing Trump leading Harris by 2 percentage points, which is within the margin of error. Other polls conducted in recent weeks show Trump with a similar edge.
What time do polls close in North Carolina?
Polling locations in North Carolina closed at 7:30 p.m. ET. Any voter in line when polls close is allowed to vote.