Michigan live election results for the 2024 presidential race
Washington — Michigan is part of the so-called "blue wall" of Midwestern states that will be crucial for Vice President Kamala Harris to win if she wants to defeat former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
The Great Lake State has 15 electoral votes.
Michigan rated a toss-up
CBS News rates the presidential race in the battleground state of Michigan as a toss-up.
What to know about Michigan
Michigan is home to voting demographics that both Trump and Harris have been working to court, including union workers and blue-collar and Black voters. The two candidates have made repeated stops to the battleground state — Harris has visited 12 times throughout 2024, including alongside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, while Trump has appeared in the state 14 times across this year.
How Michigan voted in 2016 and 2020
The state has swung in its support of presidents over the last three election cycles, voting for President Biden in 2020, Trump in 2016 and former President Barack Obama in 2012.
Major issues in Michigan
- Union backing: Although Mr. Biden has touted his union support and even walked a picket line in 2023 in Michigan, two major unions, the International Association of Firefighters and International Brotherhood of Teamsters, declined to issue endorsements this election cycle. Harris, however, earned the backing of the Michigan Teamsters council and the United Auto Workers, which has the largest concentration of members in Michigan.
- The "uncommitted" movement: Michigan has a large Arab-America population. Democrats have faced pushback from Arab Americans over the party's positions on the war between Israel and Hamas, and in September, the "uncommitted" movement, a group of pro-Palestinian, anti-war Democrats, declined to endorse Harris for president.
Major races in Michigan
- The open Senate seat created by the retirement of Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has teed up a race between former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers and Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
- There are two open House seats currently held by Democrats that are considered toss-ups: Slotkin's in the 7th Congressional District and Rep. Dan Kildee, who represents the state's 8th Congressional District and opted not to seek reelection.
Michigan polling
A CBS News poll conducted in early September showed Harris had a slight edge over Trump in Michigan, 50% to 49%, within the margin of error.
What time do the polls close in Michigan?
Polling places in Michigan close at 8 p.m. local time. Because a few counties in the Upper Peninsula are on Central Time, the first results will be reported starting after those polls close at 9 p.m. ET.