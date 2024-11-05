Wisconsin live election results for the 2024 presidential race
Former President Donald Trump ended Democrats' decades-long winning streak in Wisconsin in 2016 when he beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point. Before then, Democrats won the state in every presidential election since 1988. But President Biden prevailed in this battleground state in 2020, defeating Trump by less than a percentage point.
Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes.
What to know about Wisconsin
- Will RFK Jr. play spoiler? Wisconsin is one of two battleground states where independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is on the ballot. When he ended his campaign in August and endorsed Trump, he said he was concerned that having his name on the ballot in competitive states could be detrimental to Trump's chances of winning. But Kennedy lost his bid to remove his name from Wisconsin's ballot.
- Issues on the ballot: Voters in Wisconsin will decide whether to amend the state constitution to explicitly prohibit noncitizens from voting in any election in the state. Republicans argue it's a needed measure to protect election integrity. It's already illegal under federal law for noncitizens to vote in federal elections.
- The economy is the most important issue: Wisconsin voters named the economy and inflation as a major factor in their vote for president, according to a CBS News poll in early September. Nearly half of voters surveyed said they were financially worse off compared to before the pandemic. More than 80% said their income was not keeping up with inflation.
Major races in Wisconsin
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is seeking her third term in the Senate, is running against Republican Eric Hovde, a real estate and banking mogul. In early September, Baldwin was leading Hovde among likely voters 51% to 43%, according to the most recent CBS News poll on the race. In October, the Cook Political Report shifted the race from "lean Democrat" to "toss-up," saying it was "the closest Senate race" of five battleground states it polled.
Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden and Democrat Rebecca Cooke are vying for a competitive House seat in western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District. Van Orden flipped the district red in 2022 to win his first term in Congress.
Polling in Wisconsin
CBS News rated the presidential race in Wisconsin as a toss-up, with the latest estimates showing Harris leading Trump by 2 percentage points, which is within the margin of error. Other polls conducted in recent weeks also show Harris and Trump within the margin of error.
What time do polls close in Wisconsin?
Polling locations in Wisconsin are open until 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET) on Election Day. Voters who are in line when polls close can still cast a ballot.