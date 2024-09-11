Justin Timberlake to agree to a plea deal in DWI arrest, sources say

Justin Timberlake's license suspended after DWI arrest Justin Timberlake's license suspended after DWI arrest 02:13

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. -- Justin Timberlake is expected to agree to a plea deal in his DWI case, sources tell CBS News New York.

Timberlake will agree to plea to a lesser traffic violation charge and the DWI charge against him will be dropped, sources with the Suffolk County DA's office tell CBS News New York's Jennifer McLogan.

The deal is expected to happen at an 11 a.m. hearing Friday in Sag Harbor.

This all follows Timberlake's DWI arrest over the summer. He initially pleaded not guilty.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor

Timberlake was pulled over around 12:30 a.m. on June 18 in the Hamptons village, which is about 100 miles from New York City.

Police said his BMW drove through a stop sign, then into the wrong side of the road. The arresting officer said his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol.

"I had one martini and I followed my friends home," Timberlake allegedly told the officer.

According to court documents, he refused to submit to a breath test three times. He was charged with DWI and released on his own recognizance.

Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has said his client "was not intoxicated."

At the last court hearing, the judge suspended the 43-year-old singer's license, which is standard practice with DWI cases in New York.

Timberlake continues "Forget Tomorrow World Tour"

Days after his arrest, Timberlake's world tour arrived in Chicago, where he told fans, "it's been a tough week."

"We've been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It's been a tough week, but you're here, and I'm here," he said.

His tour later stopped at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan and comes to Brooklyn and Newark in October.

Timberlake is among the best-selling musicians in the world and has 10 Grammys and four Emmys. The former Disney Mouseketeer launched his career with NSYNC before going solo and even acting in films, like "The Social Network" and "Friends with Benefits."