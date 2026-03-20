Bodycam video of Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest on Long Island to be released

Bodycam video footage of Justin Timberlake's June 2024 DWI arrest on Long Island will be released to the media, court records show.

The footage will be partially redacted.

Timberlake's legal team previously sued the Village of Sag Harbor to prevent the release, claiming it showed the pop star "in an acutely vulnerable state" and "would cause severe and irreparable harm" to his reputation. The lawsuit was filed in response to a Freedom of Information Law request.

Now, Timberlake's legal team and the VIllage of Sag Harbor have come to an agreement on the release of the footage with redactions, court records show.

Acting Supreme Court Justice Joseph Farneti wrote that Timberlake's team the release with redactions "does not constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy."

There are some eight hours of footage of Timberlake's traffic stop and arrest. It's not clear when, or how much, of that footage will be released as part of the agreement.

"We're trying to be as transparent as can be with this footage," Sag Harbor Mayor Thomas Gardella previously told the Associated Press, one of the media outlets that requested the video be released.

Timberlake, 45, ultimately pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a lesser charge. He was sentenced to a fine and community service, and made a public safety announcement.

"This is a mistake that I've made, but I'm hoping whoever's watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have. And like I said, even one drink, don't get behind the wheel of a car," Timberlake said at the time.