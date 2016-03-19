John Kasich: "Outrageous" for Donald Trump to raise specter of "riots"

Ohio governor and Republican presidential candidate John Kasich says it's "inappropriate" and "outrageous" for GOP frontrunner Donald Trump to suggest there would be "riots" if he's denied the party's nomination at a contested convention.

"Leaders don't imply violence," Kasich told "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson in an interview taped Saturday that will air, in part, on Sunday's broadcast.

"You think he was calling for it?" Dickerson asked.

"When he says that there could be riots, that's inappropriate," Kasich replied. "I think you understand that, okay? Secondly, while we have our differences and disagreements, we're Americans. Americans don't say, 'Let's take to the streets and have violence.'"

"I don't even want to use the word 'riots' or 'violence,'" Kasich added. "That's inappropriate. Our kids are watching. Now...that doesn't mean I'm not running a positive campaign, but those kind of comments are way out of bounds. Frankly, they're outrageous."

Kasich added, however, that recent threats against Donald Trump's son Eric are also unacceptable.

"I heard the other day, yesterday, that the Trump family had been threatened," Kasich said. "That's terrible. This is not America. That is not America. This is all fringe, and the American people want to see progress. They want to see us unified as a nation. That's what they're hungry for. That's what I'm trying to do."

